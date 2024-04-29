AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $237.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 235.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 276561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.03 ($2.92).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.96 and a beta of 0.78.

About AVI Global Trust

(Get Free Report)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.