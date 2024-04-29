Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avis Budget Group Stock Performance
CAR stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.22. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $244.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avis Budget Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.