Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.5488 dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

