Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,945,000 after acquiring an additional 135,171 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,834,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,274,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Avnet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

