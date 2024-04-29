Axon Enterprise (AXON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $308.23 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

