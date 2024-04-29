Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.8 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $35.08 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
