Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.8 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $35.08 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.