Bailard Inc. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

BATS ESGV opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

