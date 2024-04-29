Bailard Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $166,350.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $105.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $116.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

