Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 41.43%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.47 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.42%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

