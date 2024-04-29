Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Balfour Beatty stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.