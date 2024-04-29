Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $31,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lyft were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
