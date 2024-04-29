Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twilio by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.89 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

