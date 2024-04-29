BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in April

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 0.3 %

BBSEY opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $487.07 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.27% and a return on equity of 80.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

