BMO Capital Markets Cuts Reliance (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $345.00

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,790,000 after buying an additional 189,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,215,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

