Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.77%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,720,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

