Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $53.18 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at $71,566,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 23.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,720,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

