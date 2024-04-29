BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the March 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BP Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BP Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BP by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.72.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BP
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
