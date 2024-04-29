BrightView (BV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BV opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.23. BrightView has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

