Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,324 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.