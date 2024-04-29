Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

