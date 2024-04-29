Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BR. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Shares of BR stock opened at $194.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 217.2% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

