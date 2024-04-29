Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target at $13.86

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.