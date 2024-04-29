Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,047 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,754,000 after buying an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

