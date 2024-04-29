Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,616.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $107.96.
