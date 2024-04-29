Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,616.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.