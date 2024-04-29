Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 107.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

