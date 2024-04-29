California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,161 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Avantor worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Avantor by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 159,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.