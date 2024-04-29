California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Properties worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

