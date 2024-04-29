California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWT

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CWT opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.