Cameco (CCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter.

Cameco Trading Up 0.3 %

CCO opened at C$67.38 on Monday. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.70. The stock has a market cap of C$29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,694 shares of company stock worth $6,095,228. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

