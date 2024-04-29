Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.43% of Cantaloupe worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $422.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

