Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 231.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $464,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after acquiring an additional 404,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $103.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.