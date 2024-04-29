Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Capri Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.