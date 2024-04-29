China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

