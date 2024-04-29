China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
China Pharma Company Profile
