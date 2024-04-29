Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,137.12.

CMG stock opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,822.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,434.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,199.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,931 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

