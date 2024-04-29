Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3,300.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,825.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

CMG stock opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,822.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,434.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,199.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,797 shares of company stock worth $13,530,931. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

