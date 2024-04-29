Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $170.07 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

