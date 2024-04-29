Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $55.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

