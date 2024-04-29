Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 2,149 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,251,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 302,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 282,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after acquiring an additional 251,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.