Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $220,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 243,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,427,000 after purchasing an additional 936,339 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 88,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.