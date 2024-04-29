Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 159,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after buying an additional 237,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,832,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,376,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $175.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

