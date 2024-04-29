Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

