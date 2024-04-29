Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $226.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.32.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
