Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after buying an additional 285,047 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 921,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,718,000 after acquiring an additional 155,586 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,730,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $261.66 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

