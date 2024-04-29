Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $304.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

