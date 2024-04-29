CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

