Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,951,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,951,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

