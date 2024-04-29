Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.98.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

