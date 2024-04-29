Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CVGI opened at $6.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.72. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
