Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.27 on Monday. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

