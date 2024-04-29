Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.27 on Monday. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $505.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

